Man Accused of Selling Illegal Fireworks Out of His Vehicle in Bridgeport

Police have arrested a man who is accused of selling illegal fireworks out of his vehicle in Bridgeport.

Officers conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of fireworks in Bridgeport on Thursday.

According to police, 38-year-old Jason Santos, of Bridgeport, was seen selling illegal fireworks out of his vehicle on Lindley Street.

During the investigation, officers said they seized a large quantity of fireworks, more than $1,400 in cash and Santos' vehicle.

Santos was arrested and is facing charges including illegal possession of explosives and illegal possession of exploding fireworks, authorities said. His bond was set at $50,000.

