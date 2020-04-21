Man Accused of Strangling Woman, Standing Over Her With Large Knife in Southington

Southington police have arrested a man who is accused of strangling a woman and then standing over her with a large kitchen knife last year.

On Monday, officers arrested 47-year-old Jaime Ortiz, Jr., of New Britain, on an outstanding warrant.

Police said the warrant stemmed from an incident on December 25, 2019.

On December, 25, 2019, officers said a woman reported that she had been involved in an argument with Ortiz the day before.

According to police, the woman said she turned away from Ortiz and he grabbed her around the neck, choked her and then threw her to the floor.

Ortiz allegedly stayed on top of her and continued to choke her once she was on the floor.

The woman attempted to get away, but police said she wasn't able to. Eventually, Ortiz let go of the woman's neck and stood up, officers added.

Ortiz then stood over the woman with a large kitchen knife and wouldn't allow her to leave, investigators said.

During this, the woman began to have an anxiety attack and Ortiz called for an ambulance, officers added. She was treated at an area hospital for the anxiety and was released.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, officers said.

Ortiz is facing charges including disorderly conduct, strangulation, assault and unlawful restraint. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.