Man arrested after apparent home invasion, assault in Wallingford

Wallingford police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into a home and assaulting a woman early Friday morning.

The police department said they responded to Franklin Street for an apparent domestic incident. Responding officers said a 29-year-old forced entry into the home through a window and assaulted a woman inside around 2 a.m.

The man, Byron Lalvay of Waterbury, allegedly dragged the woman by her hair from inside the home to the front porch, and down the front stairway, according to authorities. He then fled the scene.

Police learned that Lalvay allegedly made comments about killing and kidnapping the woman. She sustained minor injuries.

A day later, police secured an arrest warrant and Lalvay was taken into custody. He faces charges including home invasion, assault, threatening and criminal attempt to commit kidnapping. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 203-294-2800.