vernon

Man Arrested After Crashing Into Woman, Several Objects in Vernon: Police

Vernon Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

An East Hartford man was arrested after crashing into several cars, a garage, a fence and a woman in Vernon early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the area of Sunset Avenue. Police said they were called to a serious car vs. pedestrian crash.

Responding officers found a woman with a hand and leg injury. The driver had fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.

Officials found the driver, 41-year-old John Glasper, a short distance away with minor injuries. He was arrested and faces charges including second-degree assault, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and more.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman that was hit was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Glasper was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

Police are investigating with the help of Metro Traffic Services. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dominic Marandino at 860-872-9126.

Local

Windsor Locks 6 hours ago

Windsor Locks Graduation Marks Special Day for Seniors, Principal

tax relief 7 hours ago

‘Do Something': Connecticut Republicans Call for Action Amid Rising Prices

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

vernonEAST HARTFORDVernon Police Departmentdui charges
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us