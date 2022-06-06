Man Arrested After Crashing Into Woman, Several Objects in Vernon: Police

An East Hartford man was arrested after crashing into several cars, a garage, a fence and a woman in Vernon early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the area of Sunset Avenue. Police said they were called to a serious car vs. pedestrian crash.

Responding officers found a woman with a hand and leg injury. The driver had fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.

Officials found the driver, 41-year-old John Glasper, a short distance away with minor injuries. He was arrested and faces charges including second-degree assault, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and more.

The woman that was hit was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Glasper was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

Police are investigating with the help of Metro Traffic Services. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dominic Marandino at 860-872-9126.