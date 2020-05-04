Man Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian last week.

Officers were called to Baldwin and Scovill streets on Friday around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of an evading crash involving a pedestrian.

A dark-colored SUV traveling south on Baldwin Street hit a pedestrian crossing in the area of Scoville Street. After the pedestrian was hit, the vehicle turned around, drove north on Baldwin Street and fled the area, according to police.

Authorities said the adult female who was hit was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a manner and cause of death and to positively identify her. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators said they identified the suspected vehicle involved in the collision parked in the driveway of a home on Meriden Road.

Officers said they later identified the driver of the vehicle as 46-year-old Christopher Bolden, of Waterbury.

Police were granted an arrest warrant for Bolden for evading responsibility in a fatal motor vehicle crash. He was arrested by warrant on Saturday night and was charged with evading responsibility in accident resulting in death. Bolden was held on a $250,000 bond pending arraignment.