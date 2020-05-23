Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Accident in East Haven

A man was arrested after rear-ending a car and driving off in East Haven.
The incident occurred in the area of Foxon Road on Tuesday.
Ruben Guerra-Rivera, 24, of New Haven, struck a car and drove off with front end damage and a smoking engine, according to police.
Witnesses told police that the car initially drove down a dead-end road before turning around and coming back down Foxon Road at a high speed, forcing pedestrians in the street to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
An off-duty police officer who happened to be in the area of Kimberly Avenue told officers he was behind Guerra-Rivera's vehicle.
Officers then pulled Guerra-Rivera over in the area of Kimberly Avenue and Forbes Place.
Guerra-Rivera was driving while under the influence, police said. Officers also found a large amount of marijuana in his car.
Police determined that Guerra-Rivera had a felony arrest warrant out of New Haven and was taken to the East Haven Police Department for processing.
The driver of the car Guerra-Rivera hit was treated at the scene but declined further treatment, police said.
Guerra-Rivera faces charges including evading responsibility, first degree reckless endangerment, operating under the influence and possession and sale of a controlled substance.
He was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14 .