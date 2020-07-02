Man Arrested After K9 Found Cocaine in His Car: Police

A Shelton man was arrested following a traffic stop in which a K9 found cocaine in his car, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 5:21 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Wauregan Road.

During a traffic stop, a police officer became suspicious that Alex Monteiro was in possession of narcotics.

The officer and his K9, who is trained in narcotics detection, found cocaine in Monteiro's car, police said.

Monteiro was then arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and traveling unreasonably fast, police said. He was released on a $5,000 bond.