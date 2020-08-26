Man Arrested After Shooting in Norwich

A man has been arrested for his role in a shooting Tuesday night in Norwich.

Members of the Norwich Police Department’s Patrol, Detective, and Community Policing Divisions arrested Shawn Delcastillo for his role in a shooting that occurred near the ArtSpace Apartments on Chestnut Street at around 9:19 p.m.

Police said the victim was initially transported to W.W. Backus Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but then flown to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar Helicopter where he is currently in stable condition.

According to officials, Delcastillo was arrested at the scene of the incident. He is being held on $500,000 for the above listed charges pending his arraignment in Norwich Superior Court on August 26, 2020.

"He is also being held due to an active arrest warrant for the unrelated charges of Assault 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace, with a court set bond of $150,000," said Lt. Tim Rykowski.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norwich Police Department, at (860) 886-5561.