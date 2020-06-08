Man Arrested After Threatening Passerby With Gun, Crashing Into Home in New Haven: Police

A man was arrested after police said he threatened a passerby with a shotgun and crashed into a home in New Haven on Sunday.

The incident began at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the area of Ferry Street and Exchange Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested Daniel O. Akinsanya, 30, of Naugatuck, following a police pursuit after a person called 911 to report being threatened by a driver with a shotgun.

Police said some sort of disagreement started the incident.

The victim pointed out the car to an officer as Akinsanya drove away.

Akinsanya crashed into a house on Front Street near Second Street following a brief police pursuit, officers said.

Officers pulled Akinsanya from his car as it began to smoke and catch fire.

Fire crews responded and extinguished the small fire and an ambulance transported Akinsanya to the hospital for an evaluation.

Responding officers said they seized a rifle with a sawed off barrel, ammunition and narcotics and controlled substances.

Akinsanya faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, first degree threatening, reckless endangerment and driving and interfering with an officer.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.