Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Girlfriend in Plainfield: Police

A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in August, resulting in serious injuries, police said.

Officials said 25-year-old Matteo Ortiz was arrested on a warrant Thursday while appearing in court.

On Aug. 25, police received a report that a woman had been kidnapped and beaten by Ortiz, who was her boyfriend at the time. The woman was able to escape and flag down a person who called police to report the incident, according to authorities.

Responding officers found the woman hiding in a wooded area and she had severe injuries to the face, forehead, chest, thighs, back of her head, hands and stomach, police said.

Investigators determined that the woman had been assaulted several times through the course of three days. She told police that she was in the car with Ortiz, who had taken her keys and cell phone, threatening to hurt her if she contacted authorities. Ortiz had also threatened to hurt the woman upon release from custody if he was arrested, officials said.

Police said the woman was able to escape when Ortiz left her in the car. Officers at the scene said his mother showed up, saying Ortiz told her to get the woman. Ortiz then drove by looking for the woman and he was ultimately arrested.

He faces charges including disorderly conduct, threatening, assault, reckless endangerment, interfering with an emergency call, and more. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Police said Ortiz remained in custody until he appeared in court Thursday, when he was arrested on additional charges including threatening, assault, disorderly conduct, and more. He's being held on an additional $100,000 bond.