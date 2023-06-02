Man Arrested for Assaulting Coworker With Box Cutter in Manchester: Police

Manchester Police have arrested a man that allegedly assaulted his coworker during an argument at work Friday.

The police department said they were called to ADUSA Warehouse on Tolland Turnpike for a reported assault. Officers said a fight occurred between two employees within the warehouse.

One of the employees had a severe cut to the side of the face, which is believed to have been caused by a box cutter, according to police.

The employee transported himself to the hospital for treatment after the incident. The suspect, an East Hartford man, fled the warehouse and was later taken into custody at his home, authorities said.

He is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police said he's expected to appear in court on June 5.