Man arrested for calling in bomb threats to Aquarion Water Company: police

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to three Aquarion Water Company locations in the state, according to police.

The Monroe Police Department said they were notified of a threat against the company on Dec. 20. An Aquarion customer service representative told authorities they received a call from a former employee who said he placed bombs in all three of their locations - one in Monroe and two in Bridgeport - at about 12:30 p.m.

The caller told the employee he was an employee, but was laid off. The Monroe location was evacuated before officers got to the scene.

The Stamford Police Bomb Squad responded and found nothing suspicious, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities identified a suspect and he was arrested by Bridgeport police on Dec. 29. He was transported into Monroe police custody and faces charges including threatening and falsely reporting an incident.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.