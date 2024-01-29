New Milford

Man arrested for intentionally setting house on fire in New Milford: police

By Angela Fortuna

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

A man has been arrested for intentionally setting a house on fire in New Milford last year, police said.

Authorities said they arrested Jeremy Rawson, 54, of Danbury, in connection to a house fire that happened on March 31, 2023, in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene of the blaze, which happened on Kent Road.

Rawson was arrested on Jan. 25. He faces arson and criminal mischief charges, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Milfordarson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us