Man arrested for intentionally setting house on fire in New Milford: police

A man has been arrested for intentionally setting a house on fire in New Milford last year, police said.

Authorities said they arrested Jeremy Rawson, 54, of Danbury, in connection to a house fire that happened on March 31, 2023, in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene of the blaze, which happened on Kent Road.

Rawson was arrested on Jan. 25. He faces arson and criminal mischief charges, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. No additional information was immediately available.