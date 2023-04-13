Man Arrested for Making Several Threats to UConn Officials: Warrant

A man has been arrested by UConn Police after allegedly making several threats to university officials over the span of several months.

Police said the man sent threatening messages to the Office of the President through a webpage between October 2022 and mid-February.

According to an arrest warrant, four threatening messages were sent to the president's office on the university's website through the contact form. The messages were sent anonymously.

In the threats, the man mentioned multiple issues he has with the Athletics Department. Police said he allegedly made threats to other UConn staff members, too.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In one of the messages, the man threatened the director of athletics, saying he, "better be gone in 72 hours or he will have an untimely accident and you will be responsible," the warrant states.

Other threatening messages said that the university needed to "replace the entire Board of Trustees." The man allegedly used fake email addresses to make these threats, according to police.

The warrant states that the man made death threats in January. He was eventually tracked down to a public library after officers traced the IP address he was using.

A library employee stated that the man is a UConn sports fan and gets visibly upset when they lose. The employee went on to say that he has a cognitive deficiency but didn't specify what, according to the warrant.

He faces charges including second-degree harassment, threatening and breach of peace, according to police.

The man turned himself into police on April 1 and appeared in court on April 10. He was held on a $2,000 bond.