Man arrested for posing as construction worker, stealing copper wires in Manchester

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man that allegedly posed as a construction worker and stole copper wires from light poles on the highway in Manchester.

Troopers were called to Interstate 384 for a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday morning. Authorities said a man was allegedly pulling wires from state Department of Transportation light poles near the highway's right shoulder.

Responding officers found a man wearing reflective construction gear and a hard hat putting copper wires into the bed of a U-Haul pickup truck. Police said the license plate was blocked by a piece of clothing.

The man told authorities that he was a sub-contractor for the DOT and was hired to perform work in the area. He told officers that he couldn't provide documentation or information to verify his job assignment or employment.

A DOT supervisor responded and told authorities that the man was not an employee. He was arrested of several charges including 15 counts of criminal mischief, negligent use of a highway, failure to display plates and more.

The man was held on a $100,000 bond and he appeared in court on Tuesday.