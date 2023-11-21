Manchester

Man arrested for posing as construction worker, stealing copper wires in Manchester

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man that allegedly posed as a construction worker and stole copper wires from light poles on the highway in Manchester.

Troopers were called to Interstate 384 for a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday morning. Authorities said a man was allegedly pulling wires from state Department of Transportation light poles near the highway's right shoulder.

Responding officers found a man wearing reflective construction gear and a hard hat putting copper wires into the bed of a U-Haul pickup truck. Police said the license plate was blocked by a piece of clothing.

The man told authorities that he was a sub-contractor for the DOT and was hired to perform work in the area. He told officers that he couldn't provide documentation or information to verify his job assignment or employment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A DOT supervisor responded and told authorities that the man was not an employee. He was arrested of several charges including 15 counts of criminal mischief, negligent use of a highway, failure to display plates and more.

The man was held on a $100,000 bond and he appeared in court on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us