Man arrested in connection to Bridgeport machete attack that left 1 critically injured

A man has been arrested in connection to a machete attack at a Bridgeport baseball field last year that left one person critically injured.

Police said 22-year-old Gerald Valle was taken into custody in Pine Prairie, Louisiana, on Friday, and was extradited back to Bridgeport to face charges in connection to the machete attack that happened on June 18, 2023.

Last June, authorities said a man was in critical condition after being attacked by a person with a machete at a field near John F. Kennedy Stadium.

At the field on Central High School property, police said they found a 26-year-old man with a very large wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided an update on the man's current condition.

When the attack happened, investigators believed the attack was targeted and the man who was injured said he knew the attacker.

After being extradited back to Bridgeport, Valle is now facing charges including assault, criminal attempt at assault and reckless endangerment. He has a $300,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.