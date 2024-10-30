Man arrested in connection to malnourished dog found abandoned in Stratford

A man has been arrested in connection to a malnourished dog that was found abandoned in Stratford earlier this year.

Police said a severely malnourished dog was found abandoned on Access Road on August 4.

Officers described the dog as having clearly visible ribs that protruded out from its body. According to investigators, the dog also had a massive flea infestation and the dog's fur became stained with blood.

A few days after the dog was found, police started investigating the circumstances that caused the dog to be found on Access Road.

During the investigation, authorities said they determined a 36-year-old man from New Haven was the dog's owner and was responsible for her condition.

An arrest warrant was secured for the man on September 16 and on Monday, the man turned himself in to Stratford police. He was charged with cruelty to animals.

The man was released after posting a $100 bond and is due in court in November.