Man arrested in Naugatuck after trying to light home on fire: police

A man was arrested after trying to light a home on fire following a domestic incident in Naugatuck, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call reporting a physical altercation on Monday at around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man holding a possible ignition source near a leaking heating oil tank. In response, officers evacuated other occupants, including pets in the home.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital with no apparent signs of injury. Firefighters secured the area and controlled the hazard.

The suspect faces charges including attempted arson, reckless endangerment, assault, threatening, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.