Man Arrested on Multiple Sex Assault Charges in Manchester: Police

A Hartford man has been arrested and faces several charges in connection with sexually assaulting a minor in Manchester, police said.
Authorities said 32-year-old Manuel Figueroa is accused of sexually abusing a child. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant for Figueroa.
He was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges including four counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation or suffocation, and risk of injury to a minor.
Figueroa is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.