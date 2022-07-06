Manchester

Man Arrested on Multiple Sex Assault Charges in Manchester: Police

Photo of the manchester police department
NBC Connecticut

A Hartford man has been arrested and faces several charges in connection with sexually assaulting a minor in Manchester, police said.

Authorities said 32-year-old Manuel Figueroa is accused of sexually abusing a child. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant for Figueroa.

He was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges including four counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation or suffocation, and risk of injury to a minor.

Figueroa is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manchestersexual assaultManchester police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us