Man arrested for shooting that left another man critically hurt in Waterbury

A man has been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting in Waterbury that left another man hospitalized in critical condition.

Waterbury police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of West Main Street and Park Place just after 1 a.m.

Officers later learned that a 24-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital where he's in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a disturbance that happened at Stanley Billar Club, which is located on West Main Street.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A suspect was identified and police said he was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 84. The man, 30-year-old Edwin Henriquez-Vasquez, of Waterbury, was taken into custody by state police.

An illegal ghost gun was found in his possession with a high capacity magazine, according to police. Henriquez-Vasquez was previously convicted of a crime that prevents him from legally possessing firearms.

He faces charges including assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and more. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.