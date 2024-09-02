Waterbury

Man arrested for shooting that left another man critically hurt in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury police cruiser
A man has been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting in Waterbury that left another man hospitalized in critical condition.

Waterbury police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of West Main Street and Park Place just after 1 a.m.

Officers later learned that a 24-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital where he's in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a disturbance that happened at Stanley Billar Club, which is located on West Main Street.

A suspect was identified and police said he was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 84. The man, 30-year-old Edwin Henriquez-Vasquez, of Waterbury, was taken into custody by state police.

An illegal ghost gun was found in his possession with a high capacity magazine, according to police. Henriquez-Vasquez was previously convicted of a crime that prevents him from legally possessing firearms.

He faces charges including assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and more. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Waterbury
