Bristol man accused of going 120 mph on Route 8 in Naugatuck

A man has been arrested for allegedly going 120 miles per hour on Route 8 in Naugatuck on Monday morning.

State police said a man in his 20s is accused of driving erratically at a high speed. The driver also followed vehicles closely and at unsafe distances, passed on the right and made unsafe lane changes.

A trooper in the area clocked the driver going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone. As the car got off Route 8 South, the officer was able to catch up and pull them over, according to police.

The traffic stop happened on Main Street in Beacon Falls. The driver, who is from Bristol, apologized and told officers he doesn't normally speed.

The driver was arrested and faces charges including reckless driving, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and more. He was released after posting bond and is set to appear in court next month.