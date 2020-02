New Haven police have arrested a 19-year-old accused in a shooting that injured two brothers earlier this month.

Tyriq Martin, 19, is charged with first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Police said Martin was involved in a shooting on Shelton Avenue on February 5 that injured two brothers, age 19 and 20. The 20-year-old victim was critically injured, according to police.

Martin was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on March 2.