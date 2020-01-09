Greenwich

Man Charged With Negligent Homicide in Fatal Greenwich Crash

Charles Graves booking photo
Greenwich Police Department

Charles Graves

A Greenwich man has been charged with negligent homicide after a crash that killed a woman crossing the street in November.

Greenwich police arrested 82-year-old Charles P. Graves Thursday. According to police, Graves hit 63-year-old Regina P. Dowling with his car while turning onto Station Drive South on November 29, 2019.  Dowling, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, died of her injuries.

Graves was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, making an improper turn and failing to grant right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on January 23.

