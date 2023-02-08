Man Critically Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man has critical injuries after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Congress St. just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, but is stable at this time, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department's Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-722-8477.

No additional information was immediately available.