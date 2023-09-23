Hartford

Man dead, 2 others injured after overnight shooting in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man has died and two others were injured after a shooting late Friday night in Hartford, police said.

The police department responded to Westland Street at about 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man inside of a car unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified him as 47-year-old Denzel Bell, of Hartford.

Two others, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, were also found with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities don't believe they were the intended targets, and their injuries are in non-life threatening.

Police believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartforddeadly shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us