A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said.

Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.