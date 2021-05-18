new haven

Man Dead After Shooting Near Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus

A man is dead after a shooting in New Haven, near the Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus, early Tuesday morning.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of George and Orchard streets, but said the hospital is open and people can access the emergency room.

Officers responded after shot spotter went off just before 6 a.m. and several 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot.

A man, believed to be a 44-year-old resident of the New Haven area, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police called the shooting an isolated incident.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area for another couple of hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips line at 1-866-888-8477.

