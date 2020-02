A man is dead after a stabbing in Hartford Monday, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened inside of 286 Bellevue St. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division have been called to the scene.

Homicide investigation-stabbing, 286 Bellevue Street. Unidentified adult male victim. Inside scene. MCD & CSD detectives on their way. Lt. Boisvert will meet media at Bellevue/Pavillion @ 8:30p. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/C9CSvoBH8J — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 4, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.