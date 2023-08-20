new haven

Man dead, woman critically injured in New Haven shooting

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home in the 200 block of Shelton Avenue on Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. Investigators spoke to a female who said she had a physical fight with her children's father earlier in the evening.

Police attempted to find the man, but could not. A safety plan was developed to make sure the woman would stay safe.

Authorities were called back to the home where the domestic dispute had happened after getting reports of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they said they found the 54-year-old female who had previously reported the domestic dispute and a 54-year-old man, later identified as Christopher Garvin. Garvin was identified as the father of the woman's children.

Both the woman and Garvin were suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, Garvin later died of his injuries. The woman remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

