Man dies after arriving at hospital with stab wound in Putnam

A 51-year-old has died after being taken to the hospital with a life threatening stab wound in Putnam Tuesday afternoon.

Putnam police said William Logan, of New Haven, arrived at Day Kimball Hospital Public Safety with a serious stab wound. Investigators said he entered the hospital looking for help.

Logan was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said they are conducting an investigation with the assistance of Windham County's State's Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In a statement from the hospital, officials said "staff implemented safety protocols and promptly notified local law enforcement officials."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who witnessed the events at the hospital is asked to contact Detective Ramos at 860-928-6565 or by email at Bart.ramos@putnampolice.com. Anonymous tips can be left at 860-963-0000.