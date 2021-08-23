Man Dies After Arriving at Waterbury Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

A man died at Waterbury Hospital Monday after arriving at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at the entrance around 3:24 p.m., but the driver left before officers arrived.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Just before, at 3:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the area of Arch Street. Responding officers found a dog that had been shot in the face. That dog was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.

Both incidents are under investigation and it was not immediately clear if they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.