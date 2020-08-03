Man Dies After Being Found With Gunshot Wound in Car on I-95 in West Haven: PD

A man who was found with a gunshot wound in a car on Interstate 95 in West Haven late Sunday night has died and state police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

State police and West Haven police responded to the exit 43 on ramp on I-95 southbound around 10 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found 39-year-old Jawara Stennett, of New York, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his right torso.

EMS and firefighters arrived to the scene and performed lifesaving efforts, but Stennett was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

No other passengers in the vehicle were injured, officials said.

According to state police, Stennett was visiting his dad for a birthday celebration and was driving back to his home in New York.

Detectives are investigating the incident. State police said the suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with unknown registration and an unknown driver.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500. All information will remain confidential.