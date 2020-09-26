Manchester

Man Dies After Falling from Communication Tower in Manchester

Getty Images

A contractor has died after police say he fell from a communication tower in Manchester Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to 33 Mitchell Dr. for reports of a contractor working on a communication tower who fell from an unknown height.

According to police, the 34-year-old male was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

The man was an independent contractor working on a tower for Marcus Communications.

The company issued the following statement:

"We are sad to learn a tower climber fell from our communications tower at our headquarters in Manchester this afternoon. He was not employed by Marcus Communications and was completing work on the tower. We are devasted, and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family.

Marcus Communications

Manchester Police Department Detectives and investigators with OSHA spent Friday afternoon investigating the incident.

This remains under investigation.

