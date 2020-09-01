Man Dies After Getting Struck by Vehicle in New Haven, Driver Arrested for DUI: PD

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Monday night and police said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested for DUI.

Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Orange Avenue around 8:20 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a pedestrian in the road with severe injuries and a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

The 52-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, identified by officers as a 39-year-old New Haven man, was arrested on scene for DUI. Additional charges are pending.

The collision remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.