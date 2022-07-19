Man Dies After Shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death late Monday night in New Haven.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:35 p.m. Authorities received a ShotSpotter notification and responded to Kensington Street between Chapel Street and Edgewood Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Evan Howard of West Hartford, was taken to the hospital and was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Investigation responded and collected evidence. Major Crimes detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.