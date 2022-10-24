Man Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Housatonic River in Kent

A man has died after a vehicle crashed into the Housatonic River in Kent on Friday.

State police received reports of a vehicle that crashed into the Housatonic River off of Schaghticoke Road around 2:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old woman from New York was traveling north on Schaghticoke Road when she veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle rolled off the edge of the road, went down a steep embankment and landed in the Housatonic River.

Troopers said the driver was able to free herself from the vehicle. The front seat passenger, later identified by authorities as 24-year-old Dillon Miller, of New York, remained inside fully submerged.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dive teams responded and retrieved Miller. He was transported to Sharon Hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Enforcement action is pending.