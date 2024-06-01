Simsbury

Man dressed as FedEx employee accused of stealing package from Simsbury front porch

By Cailyn Blonstein

Simsbury Police Department

A man who was dressed as a FedEx employee is accused of stealing a package from a porch in Simsbury earlier in the week.

Police said an iPhone was delivered by FedEx to a home on Fernwood Drive on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

Shortly after the package was delivered, a man arrived in what appeared to be a gray Kia Sorento.

Investigators said the man was dressed as a FedEx employee and took the package from the porch.

FedEx reports similar incidents happening in the region. It is believed the thefts are part of an organized criminal ring.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Kyle Colby at (860) 658-3100.

