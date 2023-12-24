Man evades scene after crashing into dry cleaner in Naugatuck: police

A man who left the scene after crashing into a dry cleaner in Naugatuck on Christmas Eve has been arrested, according to police.

Officers were called to Beany's Cleaners on Rubber Avenue early Christmas Eve after getting a report of a vehicle that collided with the building. Investigators said the crash caused significant damage to the building and a crosswalk signal pole.

The driver, later identified by police as 22-year-old Zachary Hummell, of Naugatuck, reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

After an investigation, police said they tracked down the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the crash less than a half mile away at an apartment complex. The vehicle was registered to Hummell and had damage consistent with the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hummell was found at his home where authorities said he took and failed field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and is facing charges including operating under the influence, evading responsibility with property damage, failure to drive in the proper lane and traveling too fast for conditions.

Hummell was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on January 25, 2024.