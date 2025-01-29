Man faces animal cruelty charges after dog found emaciated in Naugatuck

A man has been arrested after bringing his malnourished dog to Naugatuck Animal Control earlier this month.

Naugatuck police said a man in his 30s brought an emaciated Chihuahua to animal control officers on Jan. 4. He claimed he found the dog the day before, but authorities later determined that the dog belonged to him.

Police said the dog was in poor condition, emaciated and its nails were curled into its paws.

The man who brought the dog to animal control signed paperwork saying he didn't know anything about the dog, according to police.

He was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing charges for animal cruelty and obstruction of an animal control officer. He appeared in court on Wednesday.