Man fled after splitting utility pole in half, hitting parked car in Naugatuck: police

Police have arrested a man who they said fled the scene of a crash in Naugatuck on Sunday where a utility pole was split in half and a parked car was struck.

Officers responded to a crash early in the morning at the intersection of Buckingham Street, North Church Street and Bradbury Street.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Mauricio Alziphat, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2007 Mercury when he collided with a utility pole at Buckingham Street and split the pole in half on North Church Street.

Authorities said his vehicle then continued across a driveway and hit a parked car. After the crash, Alziphat's vehicle ended up in a wooded area near Bradbury Street.

Police said Alziphat fled the scene on foot and was apprehended on Hillside Avenue after a brief pursuit.

Officers at the scene said Alziphat showed signs of intoxication, but he refused medical attention.

Alziphat is facing charges including DUI, evading responsibility, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive in the proper lane.

The area was briefly closed to allow crews time to make repairs.