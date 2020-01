Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car near a mall in Waterbury on Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the scene near the Brass Mill Center shopping mall around 9:30 a.m. after getting a report of an unresponsive person in a car.

The unresponsive person was later pronounced dead, authorities added. Police have not released the person's identity, but did say it was a man.

The investigation is ongoing.