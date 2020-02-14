Man Found Dead in Torrington

Torrington police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the Coe Park Civic Center Friday.

Police said the man was found in the area of 101 New Litchfield Street around 1:30 p.m. and pronounced dead on scene. The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime unit was called in to assist.

The man has not been publicly identified and is described as being middle-aged. Anyone who may have seen him in the area is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090.

No other details were immediately available.