Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Waterbury

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Waterbury on Monday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Union Street and Silver Street Expressway for a reported pedestrian crash.

The incident happened at 7:50 p.m. The man that was struck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

