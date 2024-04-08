Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Waterbury

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Waterbury on Monday night.
Police said they responded to the area of Union Street and Silver Street Expressway for a reported pedestrian crash.
The incident happened at 7:50 p.m. The man that was struck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
