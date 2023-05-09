Man Hits Driver With a Baseball Bat During Road Rage Incident in Woodbridge: PD

A man has been arrested after hitting a driver with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon.

Woodbridge Police said they were alerted to a fight involving multiple people on Route 69 near the New Haven line.

Responding officers determined that a Waterbury man and another vehicle were driving south on Route 69 when a road rage incident happened. Both cars stopped and their fight continued outside, according to police.

The man started swinging a baseball bat at the other driver. Police said he hit two people and broke a car window before dropping it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was arrested at the scene and faces charges including assault, risk of injury to a child and criminal mischief. The man was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say more arrests are possible.