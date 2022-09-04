Man in Critical Condition After Drive-By Shooting in Hartford: PD

A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Oakland Terrace around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is currently listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, it is believed that the gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.