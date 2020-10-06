Man in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after police said he was struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Monday.

Officers and firefighters were called to Foxon Boulevard and Quinnipiac Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old Hamden man at the scene with life-threatening head trauma and internal injuries. An ambulance transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is in critical condition, authorities added.

According to investigators, before the accident, the man was standing on the sidewalk on the north side of Foxon Boulevard and a 61-year-old Meriden woman was driving westbound on the same road.

As the woman and traffic approached the intersection of Quinnipiac Avenue, the man walked into the roadway, police said. After the collision, the woman traveled through the intersection and came to a stop.

Authorities said the woman remained on scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.