Man in critical condition after he was struck by SUV in Bridgeport

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Police said callers contacted them around 11:09 p.m. and reported that a man was unresponsive on the ground at North Avenue and Center Street Extension and a black sports utility vehicle was at the scene.

The injured man was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Police said he is in critical condition.

Police said, based on the preliminary investigation, a 38-year-old Bridgeport male driving a 2012 black Audi Q7 was heading east on North Avenue and hit the 45-year-old Bridgeport man in the eastbound lane as he was trying to cross North Avenue from Center Street Extension.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.