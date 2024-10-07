Bridgeport

Man in critical condition after he was struck by SUV in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Police said callers contacted them around 11:09 p.m. and reported that a man was unresponsive on the ground at North Avenue and Center Street Extension and a black sports utility vehicle was at the scene.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The injured man was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Police said he is in critical condition.

Police said, based on the preliminary investigation, a 38-year-old Bridgeport male driving a 2012 black Audi Q7 was heading east on North Avenue and hit the 45-year-old Bridgeport man in the eastbound lane as he was trying to cross North Avenue from Center Street Extension. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us