Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a fight led to a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to The Russell restaurant on Allyn Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a fight involving shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of a shooting.

Moments later, a man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of a fight that happened inside the establishment and continued into the street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

