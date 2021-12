A man is in critical condition after a shooting in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers received a call about gunfire on Chapel Street around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they were notified of a gunshot victim who had walked into Yale New Haven Hospital.

According to police, the 33-year-old New Haven man had been shot and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.