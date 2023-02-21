Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Norwalk

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Norwalk on Monday evening.

Police said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries when officers, paramedics and members of the fire department responded to a 911 call reporting someone had sustained a gunshot wound on Dry Hill Road.

First responders performed emergency medical care and the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Police also said they secured a handgun.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officials said they’ve determined that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Norwalk community.

Detectives are investigating and are working to determine what led up to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ribisl at 203-854-3029 or send email to Rribisl@norwalkct.org.

You can submit an anonymous tip to the Norwalk police tip line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous Internet tips to Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com or text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).